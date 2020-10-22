Bad weather blow for Kendrapara fishermen

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Persisting turbulent weather in the Bay of Bengal for over a month now has hit fishing activities in the district. Hundreds of fishing vessels have remained anchored at harbours at Kharinashi, Jamboo, Talachua and other places through the last more than a week due to rains and strong wind.

“We are in deep trouble due to three low pressures in the sea in the last one month. The fishermen are waiting for favourable weather to venture out into the sea,” said Ashok Mandal of Kharinashi village. The fishermen, hit by the lockdown, cyclone Amphan and unpredictable weather are now seeking help from the State Government to grant subsidy on diesel.

President of district unit of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers Union Tusharkant Sardar said states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been giving subsidy of `8-`10 per litre on diesel to fishermen. Fishermen venture into the sea in groups of five or seven in a single vessel to save fuel. “Most of them in debt, are now finding it tough to cover their expenses,” he said.

