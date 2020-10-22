Puri: Devotees donate gold worth Rs 2.5 crore for Trinity’s ornaments

By Express News Service

PURI: An unnamed devotee from Mumbai will donate gold worth Rs 2.5 crore for making ornaments of the Trinity. This was informed at the meeting of Sri Jagannath Temple Committee members with Chhatisha Nijog Nayak, Bhandar Mekap, Deula Karan, Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Srimandir commander, Tadhau Karan and administrator (rituals) JK Sahu held on Wednesday.

The meeting resolved to make ornaments based on the original style. Member of the temple committee Ramachandra Dasmahapatra said the Mumbai-based devotee had approached the Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath temple and expressed his desire to donate ornaments for the deities. The temple administration agreed to his proposal and sent the traditional designs of ornaments used by the deities to him. The devotee agreed to make the same through his jeweller. He had sent a letter to the temple administration stating that after approval of the designs, ornaments would be ready for use of the deities by end of the holy Kartik month.

Important ornaments to be remade include Srimukha Padma (Lord Jagannath), Tadaki (Devi Subhadra), Jhobakanti (Lord Balabhadra)and a number of other necklaces.Dasmahapatra said the temple body deliberated over the designs before approving them. The devotee was also conveyed the decision of the committee.

Earlier, a Jaipur-based devotee had expressed desire to donate 1,920 kg of silver for plating of Jaivijay, Kalahat and Beharan - the three important doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir. The devotee has also sent his jeweller and artisans to the temple thrice and they have prepared a detailed work schedule.

Dasmahapatra said the work was delayed due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, it would be completed during the month of Kartik.