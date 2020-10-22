STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri: Devotees donate gold worth Rs 2.5 crore for Trinity’s ornaments

The temple administration agreed to his proposal and sent the traditional designs of ornaments used by  the deities to him.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Temple

By Express News Service

PURI: An unnamed devotee from Mumbai will donate gold worth Rs 2.5 crore for making ornaments of the Trinity. This was informed at the meeting of Sri Jagannath Temple Committee members with Chhatisha Nijog Nayak, Bhandar Mekap, Deula Karan, Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Srimandir commander, Tadhau Karan and administrator (rituals) JK Sahu held on Wednesday. 

The meeting resolved to make ornaments based on the original style. Member of the temple committee Ramachandra Dasmahapatra said the Mumbai-based devotee had approached the Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath temple and expressed his desire to donate ornaments for the deities. The temple administration agreed to his proposal and sent the traditional designs of ornaments used by  the deities to him. The devotee agreed to make the same through his jeweller. He had sent a letter to the temple administration stating that after approval of the designs, ornaments would be ready for use of the deities by end of the holy Kartik month. 

Important ornaments to be remade include Srimukha Padma (Lord Jagannath), Tadaki (Devi Subhadra), Jhobakanti (Lord Balabhadra)and a number of other necklaces.Dasmahapatra said the temple body deliberated over the designs before approving them. The devotee was also conveyed the decision of the committee. 

Earlier, a Jaipur-based devotee had expressed desire to donate 1,920 kg of silver for plating of Jaivijay, Kalahat and Beharan - the three important doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir. The devotee has also sent his jeweller and artisans to the temple thrice and they have prepared a detailed work  schedule. 
Dasmahapatra said the work was delayed due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, it would be completed during the month of Kartik. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Temple
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp