‘Bhai Juintia’ fest to be low-key in Covid times

SAMBALPUR: The age-old ‘Bhai Juintia’ festival will be a low-key affair this year in view of the Covid-19 situation.The festival, observed by sisters on Ashtami of Durga Puja, will be held on Friday. On the occasion, sisters observe fast and pray Goddess Durga for long life, happiness and prosperity of their brothers.

As per tradition, a group of women gather at an open space in their localities and perform the puja. The worship place is richly decorated with plants and flowers. The fast is broken in the morning next day and the women tie colourful Juintia (sacred thread) on the right hand of their brothers besides offering them delicacies and gifts.

Usually, brothers invite their married sisters to observe ‘Bhai Juintia’ and celebrate Dussehra at parental house. However, this year, the Covid crisis has posed as an obstacle for many women to visit their parental house to celebrate the festival. The women, instead of celebrating in groups, will carry out the rituals at their respective homes due to the social distancing norm.

Puspalata Bhoi, a local, said she will be observing the festival in her parental house at Themra in Sambalpur. “This year, it is not possible to perform the rituals in a group. So, we will stay indoors and worship Maa Durga,” she added.

Moreover, since community puja will be performed without public participation, there there will be no rush at the pandals this year.