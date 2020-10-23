Classical music award renamed as Sunanda Samman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday renamed the award conferred by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi on eminent personalities of classical music every year as ‘Sunanda Samman’. It has been instituted after eminent classical singer Sunanda Patnaik.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard. As per the proposal, the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi will confer ‘Sunanda Samman’ on the personalities who excel in classical music every year. A cash reward of `2.5 lakh has been approved for the award.