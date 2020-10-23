STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Onion price touches Rs 80, Govt asks collectors to keep an eye on markets

He said the Nashik price of onion is in the range of Rs 62-64 a kg which is sold at Rs 70 a kg in the Aiginia wholesale market.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With onion prices shooting through the roof, the state government on Thursday asked district collectors to keep a close watch on the markets and ensure that the consumers get the essential item at a reasonable price. While the price of potato has remained stable at Rs 35 a kg for the last few weeks, the government is concerned about the spiralling prices of onion that is selling at Rs 80 per kg. Writing to district collectors, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary VV Yadav said, “The rising trend of onion price is a concern as it is affecting the common man.”

Attributing the rising cost of onion to crop loss in major producing states, Yadav said this is a national phenomenon and Odisha being a consuming state is equally hit by the unusually high cost of the bulb. Apprehending that unscrupulous traders may resort to hoarding with a high profiteering motive, he asked the district collectors to monitor the situation and take steps to prevent malpractice.

“Utilise the services of the field functionaries (of FS&CW department) for inspection of both wholesale and retail business premises of traders on a regular basis and ensure the availability of onion at reasonable price to the consumers,” the letter said.

The state is getting a normal supply of onion despite high prices and production loss at source markets. Capital city Bhubaneswar is getting a supply of around 200 tonnes of onion on a daily basis, said general secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasayee Sangha, Shakti Sankar Mishra. “But, supply from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Bangalore in Karnataka has come down due to heavy crop loss in the two southern states. Now the pressure is on the Nashik market, the major supplier of the edible bulb to many states,” Mishra said.

He said the Nashik price of onion is in the range of Rs 62-64 a kg which is sold at Rs 70 a kg in the Aiginia wholesale market. The price of onion will remain high till the arrival of the new crops in the markets after Diwali. Since large parts of the country are experiencing unseasonal rains, there is, however, a big question mark on the production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
onion prices price rise
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp