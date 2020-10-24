STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gamblers make the most of Covid times in Behrampur

Meanwhile, SPs Brijesh Roy and Pinak Mishra have directed all police stations to exercise vigil under their jurisdiction and continue raids to curb the menace.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Online gambling has the privilege of giving you anonymity, speed of play and permanent availability, but this may lead to an increase in gambling practice.

Representational image

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The grim shadow of Covid-19 has failed to deter the menace of gambling in the district. Ganjam is witnessing a rise in gambling cases as puja festivities have gone underway. In the last fortnight, 52 cases have been registered across various police stations in the district with 341 arrested and `20 lakh cash seized. There has been a marked increase in participation of women in gambling. Of the 341 arrested, nine are women. 

Interestingly, all nine were nabbed from posh localities in the city. Last week, five of them were caught red-handed during police raid at a house in Gajapatinagar and `38,000 was seized from them. Few days later, four others along with 10 men were held by Badabazaar police and `2.5 lakh cash seized. As many as 17 persons were held on Thursday and 23 on Friday.

The spate in gambling cases in rural areas during the lockdown has become a cause of concern. Social activists have claimed the figures indicate just the tip of the iceberg as gambling dens are being unearthed in private residences. 

Earlier, hotels were used for the illegal activity. But with lodges remaining closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, gamblers have shifted to private residences where house owners earn money by allowing  gambling in their space. Sources said, people are engaged in these houses to keep a watch on police and inform them before raids are conducted.

Gambling, which was earlier confined to small bets, has its stakes upped to lakhs now. Every year around this time, gambling cases surge between Ganesh Puja and Diwali as people have a lot of free time during the festive period. This year, however, the pandemic has fuelled the activity further as people remained indoors. It is believed that financial uncertainty has lured people in rural areas into gambling with the hope of earning easy money.

Meanwhile, SPs Brijesh Roy and Pinak Mishra have directed all police stations to exercise vigil under their jurisdiction and continue raids to curb the menace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Behrampur Gambling COVID 19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp