Gamblers make the most of Covid times in Behrampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The grim shadow of Covid-19 has failed to deter the menace of gambling in the district. Ganjam is witnessing a rise in gambling cases as puja festivities have gone underway. In the last fortnight, 52 cases have been registered across various police stations in the district with 341 arrested and `20 lakh cash seized. There has been a marked increase in participation of women in gambling. Of the 341 arrested, nine are women.

Interestingly, all nine were nabbed from posh localities in the city. Last week, five of them were caught red-handed during police raid at a house in Gajapatinagar and `38,000 was seized from them. Few days later, four others along with 10 men were held by Badabazaar police and `2.5 lakh cash seized. As many as 17 persons were held on Thursday and 23 on Friday.

The spate in gambling cases in rural areas during the lockdown has become a cause of concern. Social activists have claimed the figures indicate just the tip of the iceberg as gambling dens are being unearthed in private residences.

Earlier, hotels were used for the illegal activity. But with lodges remaining closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, gamblers have shifted to private residences where house owners earn money by allowing gambling in their space. Sources said, people are engaged in these houses to keep a watch on police and inform them before raids are conducted.

Gambling, which was earlier confined to small bets, has its stakes upped to lakhs now. Every year around this time, gambling cases surge between Ganesh Puja and Diwali as people have a lot of free time during the festive period. This year, however, the pandemic has fuelled the activity further as people remained indoors. It is believed that financial uncertainty has lured people in rural areas into gambling with the hope of earning easy money.

Meanwhile, SPs Brijesh Roy and Pinak Mishra have directed all police stations to exercise vigil under their jurisdiction and continue raids to curb the menace.