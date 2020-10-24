Odisha gets to work on Covid-19 vaccination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As politics over Covid-19 vaccine heats up in the country, Odisha government on Friday started the process for preparation of a comprehensive database of frontline workforce for seamless initiation of the vaccination programme as and when it is available.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked the State branch of Indian Medical Association, AYUSH Association, Nursing Association, Paramedic Workers Association and Private Hospital Owners Association to submit details of their members to their respective district Collector, municipal commissioner or chief district medical officer for enrollment in the database.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) department and Mission Shakti have been asked to communicate individual details of anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors and child development project officers. While the medical associations will have to submit the data by October 29, the WCD department has been directed to ensure the enrollment of all frontline workers in consultation with district and block officials by October 25.The move came in the wake of a direction from the Centre to prepare the database of healthcare workers in both government and private settings.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said the Union Health and Family Welfare department has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine may be available soon. It has asked states to remain prepared for the immunisation programme and prepare the database on a priority basis.

“The data will be subsequently uploaded in Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System. After preparation of the database, we will have to wait for the next instruction from the Centre,” he maintained.

Sources said the Covid-19 vaccine will be directly procured by the Centre and initially distributed among the priority groups free of cost under a special immunisation programme. The States have been alerted not to go for separate procurement. The existing universal immunisation programme will be used for vaccine procurement, movement, storage and administration as and when it is available.

A national expert committee has been constituted for vaccine distribution through the existing cold chain. Four categories of people - healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, frontline workers including anganwadi workers, sanitation workers, police personnel and armed forces, besides people aged above 50 and those below 50 with comorbidities - will be vaccinated on priority.