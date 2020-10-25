STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Teen rape survivor flees from SOS Children's Village in Rourkela

The girl was brought to the SOS Children’s Village from the Childline shelter home in Bisra block on July 11 after her mother expressed her inability to take care of her. 

Published: 25th October 2020 09:58 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and impregnated by former Birmitrapur IIC AC Majhi and four others fled the SOS Children's Village within Chhend police limits on Saturday. 

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman RC Behera said after finding the victim missing, the director of the children’s home lodged a report in this regard with Chhend police station. Information on the victim was also uploaded to the missing children portal. 

Behera said that the survivor, who on Friday had expressed her desire to leave the facility stating she was not comfortable there, was counselled and sent back to her room. But after 30 minutes, the authorities learnt she had fled.

The victim's relatives and acquaintances have been intimated so that they can help in tracing her. The girl was brought to the SOS Children’s Village from the Childline shelter home in Bisra block on July 11 after her mother expressed her inability to take care of her. 

Majhi and four others were accused of raping the minor over several months leading to her pregnancy and forced abortion. The incident had come to light in the second week of June. Majhi was dismissed from service on July 1 after his arrest in the connection.

He is lodged in Sundargarh jail. The Crime Branch had also arrested a Government doctor Debasish Ghosh for illegally conducting the abortion. The third accused Guru Charan Pharikar, a home guard posted at Birmitrapur police station, was arrested in August.

