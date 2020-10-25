STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Mahanadi Coalfields makes robotic intervention in mining operations

The introduction of 'Robotic Nozzle' will be of great help in fire-fighting operations in the coal mines and effective dust suppression.

Published: 25th October 2020 08:01 AM

Mines, Coal

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has added yet another feather to its cap by making robotic intervention in mining operations to prevent dust pollution and combat fire.

Continuing with a series of innovations for making mining operations safer, environment-friendly and efficient, MCL successfully tested the remotely-controlled mechanised swivel nozzle, popularly known as 'Robotic Nozzle', with variable cone mist and straight throw capacity to deal with fire and dust suppression. 

The introduction of 'Robotic Nozzle' will be of great help in fire-fighting operations in the coal mines and effective dust suppression. Being a remotely-controlled system, it can be operated from a safe distance and it can also throw mist covering 360 degree horizontal pan and 180 degree vertical pitch.

Envisioned by CMD BN Shukla, the system has been retrofitted in 28 KL water tanker at Lakhanpur OCP as designed and integrated by Manager, E&M/Innovation Cell, YK Singha under the guidance of HoD (Innovation Cell) AK Pandey in close coordination with the excavation team of area and headquarters led by GM (Excavation) AK Satpathi.

Two more such systems will be retrofitted at Basundhara OCP in Sundergarh district and Lingaraj OCP, Talcher in Angul district. The fog canons of MCL have also been extensively used for sanitization operation to assist district administration in fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

