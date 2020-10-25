STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sabji Cooler paves a path of prosperity in Odisha's Bhatipada village

In Odisha where lack of cold storages is a major hurdle for farmers, the initiative promises to be a game changer.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Phagu Minz inspects the Sabji Cooler installed in his village

Phagu Minz inspects the Sabji Cooler installed in his village. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Phagu Minz strikes a reassured and optimistic pose, sitting on the verandah of his Indira Awas Yojana house at Bhatipada village in Balishankara block of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district while talking about his mainstay profession agriculture. 

The small farmer owns around four acres of land, most of which is under paddy cultivation. But, this time he is keen to change that. He is set to allot more of his land area to crop diversification and take to vegetable farming in a big way.

At the root of his change of thought is a simple cost-effective innovation called 'Sabji Cooler' that has alleviated his major worry about storage of vegetables and saving them from perishing.

Minz and 49 other small and marginal farmers in Balishankara, Tangarpali and Kuanrmunda blocks have got the Sabji Coolers for free over the past several months under an experimental project of the district administration.

Sharing his experience, the farmer said, "We were compelled to sell our vegetable immediately after harvest to fetch proper price. Unsold vegetables would invariably get lower price as they did not remain fresh due to lack of cold storage facilities. A substantial chunk of the produce, if left unsold, would perish in a couple of days. All these look a thing of past now, thanks to the Sabji Cooler."

"After installation of the cooler in our village, our fortunes have changed. We can now keep vegetables fresh for days and fetch good returns. I feel the Sabji Cooler has impacted my earning by 30-35 percent. I have earned Rs 8,000-9,000 from vegetables in the last crop season," he added.

In a state like Odisha where lack of cold storages is a major hurdle for vegetable farmers, the Sabji Cooler initiative promises to be a game changer. Foundation for the project was laid in December, 2019, when the district administration signed a tripartite agreement with Mumbai-based technology partner RuKart Technologies Pvt Ltd, which has developed the system.

Under the MoU, the Deshpremi Producers' Group (DPG) has been entrusted the job of installation and maintenance of the coolers in villages, while identifying beneficiaries and creating awareness. 

Implemented under the Odisha Livelihood Mission, 50 farmers of Balishankara, Tangarpali and Kuarnmunda blocks have been provided with the Sabji Coolers free of cost with initial sanction of `80 lakh from the District Periphery Development Fund. Efforts are underway to include 50 more farmers of these blocks.

The vegetable cooler is a covered chamber-like storage unit made of brick and mortar. It runs on the principle of evaporative cooling with water application at least once a day. It does not require electricity or solar power to bring in the cooling effect. One such cooler is capable of storing about 100 kg vegetables for a week. 

"The Sabji Cooler can be a game changer for the farmers in Sundargarh. By installing a cooler in their backyard, they have been able to preserve their vegetables and reduce losses from farm to market. We want to include more farmers of the district soon and support them under this initiative," Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabji Coolers
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp