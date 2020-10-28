STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nine fishermen rescued after trawler hits Black Rose

The cargo ship, registered with UK-based South of England P&I Club had no valid documents and the insurance papers deposited by its owner were found to be fake.

Published: 28th October 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coast Guard personnel rescuing fishermen from a damaged boat off Paradip coast. (File | Express)

Coast Guard personnel rescuing fishermen from a damaged boat off Paradip coast. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In yet another mishap caused by the sunken ship Black Rose off Paradip coast, nine fishermen from andhra Pradesh were left stranded in the sea after their trawler hit the wreckage on Monday. they were rescued by other fishing vessels in the vicinity. the fishermen were returning to the local harbour when their trawler Maa Mini hit the submerged ship and began to sink. Paradip Marine IIC Pradyumna Behera said the fishermen were brought to the harbour in another boat and admitted to atharabanki hospital.

“they sustained minor injuries and their condition is stable,” he said. In november last year, a Balasore-based trawler Jagat Janani had hit the submerged wreck of Black Rose. Five fishermen were rescued by local fishermen after the mishap. the Mongolian vessel Black Rose had capsized in Bay of Bengal on September 9, 2009.

The cargo ship, registered with UK-based South of England P&I Club had no valid documents and the insurance papers deposited by its owner were found to be fake. Black Rose was carrying 23,847 tonne iron ore (fines), 924 tonne furnace oil, 50 tonne diesel and 40 tonne grease when it sank in the sea. Repeated demands to dismantle the debris of the vessel, which hampers the movement of ships, has yielded no result.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Rose Paradip coast
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp