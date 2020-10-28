Nine fishermen rescued after trawler hits Black Rose

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In yet another mishap caused by the sunken ship Black Rose off Paradip coast, nine fishermen from andhra Pradesh were left stranded in the sea after their trawler hit the wreckage on Monday. they were rescued by other fishing vessels in the vicinity. the fishermen were returning to the local harbour when their trawler Maa Mini hit the submerged ship and began to sink. Paradip Marine IIC Pradyumna Behera said the fishermen were brought to the harbour in another boat and admitted to atharabanki hospital.

“they sustained minor injuries and their condition is stable,” he said. In november last year, a Balasore-based trawler Jagat Janani had hit the submerged wreck of Black Rose. Five fishermen were rescued by local fishermen after the mishap. the Mongolian vessel Black Rose had capsized in Bay of Bengal on September 9, 2009.

The cargo ship, registered with UK-based South of England P&I Club had no valid documents and the insurance papers deposited by its owner were found to be fake. Black Rose was carrying 23,847 tonne iron ore (fines), 924 tonne furnace oil, 50 tonne diesel and 40 tonne grease when it sank in the sea. Repeated demands to dismantle the debris of the vessel, which hampers the movement of ships, has yielded no result.