STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches web portals for student scholarships, inter-caste marriage incentives

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a dedicated portal to enable meritorious students to apply and avail scholarships within a specified time frame.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a dedicated portal to enable meritorious students to apply and avail scholarships within a specified time frame. The new portal will benefit more than 11 lakh students. Launching the new portal www.scholarship.odisha.gov.in (http://www.scholarship.odisha.gov.in) under the 5T initiative, the Chief Minister said that now students will no longer have to apply for scholarships through portals of different departments.

Stating that 21 student scholarships are being provided by six departments, he said that the new portal will enable aspiring and deserving students to apply for a scholarship from the comfort of their homes and avail it within a time frame.The Chief Minister said that the new portal will manage the scholarship programmes of the ST and SC Development, Higher Education, School and Mass Education, Labour and ESI, Skill Development and Technical Education and Agriculture departments.

As the portal is linked to the state treasury, the scholarship money will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the students.Minister of State for ST and SC Development Jagannath Saraka said that more than six lakh students get scholarships through the department.Chief Advisor of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) R Balaskrishnan, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

‘Sumangal’ to promote inter-caste marriage
The Chief Minister also launched a new portal ‘Sumangal’ to facilitate inter-caste marriage in Odisha on Tuesday. Naveen said that inter-caste marriage brings unity among different castes, strengthens the social fabric of the society, reduces caste discrimination and ensures social equality and peace. The Sumangal portal will help the beneficiaries of inter-caste marriage avail incentive of `2.5 lakh within 60 days, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik scholarship inter-caste marriage
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp