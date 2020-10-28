STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Section 144 near Simhadwar in Puri for Devi Sabha

However this year, the administration cancelled Devi Sabha in view of the Covid-19.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  The district administration on Tuesday clamped Section 144 on the stretch between Simhadwar and Marichikot Chowk to prevent gathering of devotees to witness the Devi Sabha and immersion procession of deities.Usually, all the idols of Goddess Durga and Chandi worshipped across the town converge in front of Simhadwar, the tradition called Devi Sabha. Hundreds of devotees gather at the place to witness the idols which are immersed in Musa river late in the night. 

However this year, the administration cancelled Devi Sabha in view of the Covid-19 situation. As per guidelines, only seven persons were allowed to accompany an idol without illumination, decoration and fanfare. As many as 40 idols passed through Simhadwar for immersion.On Monday, Dussehra was observed at Bimala temple inside the Sri Jagannath temple complex. The previous day, idols were placed outside the temple where priests performed Sodasha Upachar puja and offered bhog.

After observance of rituals, the Trinity was accorded Rajrajeswar Besha, one of the three Suna Beshas observed inside the sanctum sanctorum. No devotee was present during the ritual.Meanwhile, the holy month of Kartika commenced as per temple traditions on the day. On the first day of the month, servitors performed Mangal Arati, Mailam,  Tadap Laagi and Abakash. Radha Damodar Besha was observed later. The deities were offered Gopal bhog, Bala bhog, Surya Puja and then, Rosahoma was conducted. Subsequently, Madhyanha Dhupa (lunch) was offered. 

At the end of the day, Badasinghara Besha would be observed after offering Sandhya Dhupa (dinner). During this month, the deities would be decked up in Radha Damodar Besha and offered Bala bhog every day. This apart, six separate Beshas including Nagarjuna Besha would be observed in the last six days of the month.  

This year, one leap day has been added to the last five days of the month. On November 27, Nagarjuna Besha would be observed after a gap of 26 years. For this ritual, the servitor concerned began work from Monday on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.The temple administration has rescheduled daily rituals of the deities during the month. The temple will open at 4.27 am. This year, the State Government will not host around 3,000 elderly devotees who observe Kartika Brata in the pilgrim town. 

On the other hand, a four-member team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited Srimandir on the day and examined the condition of Mahalaxmi temple inside the complex and Baisi Pahacha. 
It is learnt that the stones of Baisi Pahacha would be replaced with new ones. 

22 new Covid-19 cases
Puri: The district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 12,279 in Puri. Of the total cases, 11,653 have recovered, 82 died and 541 are active.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devi Sabha Section 144
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp