Section 144 near Simhadwar in Puri for Devi Sabha

PURI: The district administration on Tuesday clamped Section 144 on the stretch between Simhadwar and Marichikot Chowk to prevent gathering of devotees to witness the Devi Sabha and immersion procession of deities.Usually, all the idols of Goddess Durga and Chandi worshipped across the town converge in front of Simhadwar, the tradition called Devi Sabha. Hundreds of devotees gather at the place to witness the idols which are immersed in Musa river late in the night.

However this year, the administration cancelled Devi Sabha in view of the Covid-19 situation. As per guidelines, only seven persons were allowed to accompany an idol without illumination, decoration and fanfare. As many as 40 idols passed through Simhadwar for immersion.On Monday, Dussehra was observed at Bimala temple inside the Sri Jagannath temple complex. The previous day, idols were placed outside the temple where priests performed Sodasha Upachar puja and offered bhog.

After observance of rituals, the Trinity was accorded Rajrajeswar Besha, one of the three Suna Beshas observed inside the sanctum sanctorum. No devotee was present during the ritual.Meanwhile, the holy month of Kartika commenced as per temple traditions on the day. On the first day of the month, servitors performed Mangal Arati, Mailam, Tadap Laagi and Abakash. Radha Damodar Besha was observed later. The deities were offered Gopal bhog, Bala bhog, Surya Puja and then, Rosahoma was conducted. Subsequently, Madhyanha Dhupa (lunch) was offered.

At the end of the day, Badasinghara Besha would be observed after offering Sandhya Dhupa (dinner). During this month, the deities would be decked up in Radha Damodar Besha and offered Bala bhog every day. This apart, six separate Beshas including Nagarjuna Besha would be observed in the last six days of the month.

This year, one leap day has been added to the last five days of the month. On November 27, Nagarjuna Besha would be observed after a gap of 26 years. For this ritual, the servitor concerned began work from Monday on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.The temple administration has rescheduled daily rituals of the deities during the month. The temple will open at 4.27 am. This year, the State Government will not host around 3,000 elderly devotees who observe Kartika Brata in the pilgrim town.

On the other hand, a four-member team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited Srimandir on the day and examined the condition of Mahalaxmi temple inside the complex and Baisi Pahacha.

It is learnt that the stones of Baisi Pahacha would be replaced with new ones.

22 new Covid-19 cases

Puri: The district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 12,279 in Puri. Of the total cases, 11,653 have recovered, 82 died and 541 are active.