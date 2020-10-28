STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tirtol bypoll: Villagers warn of election boycott

This has affected people in the three panchayats as they are completely dependent on the embankment for their movement.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Villagers of Gopalpur, Katara and Biritola panchayats in tirtol block have decided to boycott the upcoming bypolls due to non-fulfillment of their longstanding demand of construction of a canal embankment in the area. Sources said the five-km embankment from Begunia under Katara panchayat to Gopalpur has turned a death trap for commuters. Every year, lakhs are spent on the repair of embankment but it is short-lived due to substandard work.

This has affected people in the three panchayats as they are completely dependent on the embankment for their movement. While school-going children face difficulties to take the embankment road during rains, ambulance and fire services also find it difficult to reach villages as it is filled with potholes. the villagers had approached the Chief Minister through the Collector, BDo and higher authorities of the Irrigation department, but no action has been taken. gopalpur sarpanch niyati Swain said, “Residents of the three panchayats conducted a meeting on Monday and appealed to everyone not to vote for any political party in tirtol by-election.

We have also submitted a memorandum to the Collector in this regard, and started door to door visits to convince locals not to cast their vote.” Meanwhile, executive engineer of Irrigation department Pratap Satpathy said the embankment has not been repaired due to funds crunch. last year, the department had awarded a tender at `2.61 crores which is hanging fire due to non-allocation of funds, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
election boycott Tirtol bypoll
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp