Tirtol bypoll: Villagers warn of election boycott

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of Gopalpur, Katara and Biritola panchayats in tirtol block have decided to boycott the upcoming bypolls due to non-fulfillment of their longstanding demand of construction of a canal embankment in the area. Sources said the five-km embankment from Begunia under Katara panchayat to Gopalpur has turned a death trap for commuters. Every year, lakhs are spent on the repair of embankment but it is short-lived due to substandard work.

This has affected people in the three panchayats as they are completely dependent on the embankment for their movement. While school-going children face difficulties to take the embankment road during rains, ambulance and fire services also find it difficult to reach villages as it is filled with potholes. the villagers had approached the Chief Minister through the Collector, BDo and higher authorities of the Irrigation department, but no action has been taken. gopalpur sarpanch niyati Swain said, “Residents of the three panchayats conducted a meeting on Monday and appealed to everyone not to vote for any political party in tirtol by-election.

We have also submitted a memorandum to the Collector in this regard, and started door to door visits to convince locals not to cast their vote.” Meanwhile, executive engineer of Irrigation department Pratap Satpathy said the embankment has not been repaired due to funds crunch. last year, the department had awarded a tender at `2.61 crores which is hanging fire due to non-allocation of funds, he added.