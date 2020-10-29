STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19: Odisha reports 1617 fresh cases in 24 hours as infections continue to rise

The number of fresh cases went up by almost 30% in two days in the state as tests were increased by 36%.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha is one among 10 states that reported over 70 pc of daily caseload.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 infections continued to rise further with enhanced testing as Odisha reported 1617 new cases and 13 deaths in a 24 hour period pushing the tally to 2,87,099 and the death toll to 1350.

The number of fresh cases went up by almost 30% in two days as tests were increased by 36%. While 41,395 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, 1247 cases were detected of 30,303 samples tested on October 26.

The tests were accelerated after the Centre expressed concern over declining testing in the State at a recent review. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry had also asked the Odisha Government to monitor fatalities hospital wise following the rise in deaths due to Covid-19 and ensure that the patients in home isolation are followed up regularly.

Virologists and health experts opined that the tests in the range of 40,000 a day for a State like Odisha is not sufficient especially at a time when the infection is still prevalent. The State should conduct at least 50% more tests and keep a proper balance between rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests so that the actual prevalence can be assessed and containment measures adopted, they said.

Health authorities said all districts have been directed once again to scale up testing up to 55,000 per day during the festive and winter season and warned that they will be held accountable if cases rise due to lack of adequate testing and containment measures.

“Apart from accelerating the Covid tests, we have also asked them to keep an eye on flu cases and other viral infections that are common during winter. Awareness campaigns and door-to-door surveys have been intensified,” Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said.

Of the 1617 new cases, 941 were in quarantine and 676 local contacts. Though only two districts registered more than 100 cases, the number of cases rose in most of the districts. Khurda district reported a maximum of 222 new cases, followed by Cuttack (128) and Sundargarh (93).

Meanwhile, 13 more Covid patients, including two each from Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Nuapada, and Angul, and one each from Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, and Sambalpur districts. Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of 236 fatalities, followed by Khurda (233) and Cuttack (112).

The State now has 15,619 active cases as 2,70,130 patients have recovered from the disease so far. As many as 44,63,559 tests have been conducted with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.43%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus Odisha tally second corona wave
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp