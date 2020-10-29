Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik begins virtual rally, seeks Tirtol votes for BJD aspirant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to the voters of Tirtol Assembly constituency in Jagatsinghpur district to support the BJD candidate in the November 3 by-election. Addressing a virtual rally from here, the BJD president said the people of Tirtol have always been with the Biju Parivar and BJD. They have extended their full support to the development agenda of the BJD government in different elections.

Expressing his inability to visit the constituency due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Chief Minister said, “I am indebted to your love and affection for me. I am aware that you are not able to meet me due to the pandemic situation. I will visit your area and meet you in person once the situation improves.” Recalling the good work done by departed leader Bishnu Charan Das, the BJD chief said the voters of Tirtol had elected Das with a big margin in the last election. “Bishnu babu met me often to discuss the development of Tirtol and was seeking my help to solve your problems. I request you to elect the BJD candidate Bijay Shankar Das in this by-election to complete his unfinished works for the constituency,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the developmental works undertaken by his government, Naveen said work on construction of two bridges on the river Mahanadi has started to improve communication in Tirtol. The State government has taken necessary steps to regulate flood in Tirtol, he said, adding that creation of jobs for the unemployed is the top priority of his government. The other main focus of the government is to improve education and health care.

Lauding the Mission Shakti movement in Tirtol, he urged the members to continue with their good work. “I am always with you to help in times of need,” he said. Naveen further said that to ensure that nobody in the State goes without food, his government had launched the Re 1 kg rice.

Thanking the people for their cooperation with the government in controlling the spread of coronavirus, the Chief Minister said Odisha is a model state in Corona management. Even the World Health Organisation has appreciated the Covid control measures of the Odisha government. He advised the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing norms at the polling booths.

Ruling party using money, muscle to win bypolls: Congress

Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik kicked off campaign for November 3 bypoll to Tirtol Assembly constituency virtually, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) came down heavily on him for pushing people to danger by using the digital platform during the pandemic. “Why are you pushing hundreds of people to danger during Covid-19 pandemic by campaigning through the digital platform while remaining safely inside home,” OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik asked and demanded to know what development work has been done for Odisha during the 20-year BJD rule. Criticising the Chief Minister for talking about development while many areas in the State remain backward, Patnaik said only during tenure of the UPA I and UPA II, Odisha has seen progress.

The OPCC president alleged that the BJD is now again using money and muscle power to win the bypolls to Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies. Alleging that the Chief Minister has never fulfilled promises made during earlier elections, Patnaik said the unemployment problem in the State has become worse in the last 45 years. However, the BJD has always supported the Centre in all decisions, be it National Register for Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), GST or any other bill, he said and demanded that the Chief Minister should make public the relation between the BJD and BJP. “You even gifted a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP, the reason behind which the people of the State are yet to know,” he said.