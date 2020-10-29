Odisha's Similipal National Park to reopen for tourists from November 1

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will be reopened for tourists amid Covid-19 restrictions from November 1. One of the largest in the country and spread over an area of 2,750 sq km, the park has remained closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

Park deputy director Jagyandatta Pati said a maximum 35 four-wheelers will be allowed to enter the park from Kaliani gate in Jashipur block daily.

Similarly, 25 four-wheelers will be allowed to enter from Pithabata gate under Baripada wildlife division from 6 am to 9 am every day.

The belongings of the tourists will be checked by forest personnel. The tourists will need to depart from Joranda and Barehipani before 3 pm and from Chahala before 4 pm. Two booking counters will be opened for sale of tickets at Pithabata and Kaliani gates from 6 am to 9 am.

If any tourist violates the norms, he/she will not be allowed entry into the park in future, said Pati. Tourists can book accommodation for night halt at Gudgudia, Kumari, Ramtirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani through the website, www.ecotourodisha.com. People visiting the park are required to take a tourist guide in their vehicle and follow the Covid-19 norms.