Boat operators’ meet to boost tourism

By Express News Service

PURI: Following relaxation of Covid curbs, the district administration convened a meeting with boat operators in Chilika Lake here on Thursday with an aim to boost tourism. Puri Collector Balwant Singh said all the boats including those used by tourists should be registered and permits renewed. Boats should be equipped with life jackets and other such safety equipment before venturing into the lake.

The boat rent chart for different destinations should be displayed and online booking made mandatory. Chilika Development Authority (CDA) in consultation with all boat associations would develop an app for online booking and payment. Singh warned of police action against persons cheating tourists. Efforts are underway to provide better services to visitors which would help boost tourism, he added.