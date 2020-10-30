STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik seeks banks’ support to restore economy

He said as doctors have a major role in saving lives, bankers also have a major role in saving livelihoods.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on thursday sought unstinted support of banks for restoring the economy of the State as well as protecting livelihoods of people, which have been severely affected by the Covid- 19 pandemic. Calling for unhindered credit flow to farmers, self help groups and MSMEs, he announced that a ‘Chief Minister’s award for Champion banks’ will be instituted for honouring the best performing banks on these fronts.

“I would also inform about the performance to the Union Finance Minister,” he said. Addressing the state level bankers committee meeting, Naveen said he would closely monitor the credit flow to these three crucial sectors and have a districtwise review with collectors and bankers jointly by the end of November. “My government is very serious about restoring economy both at State level and at individual household levels.

For this, I have three important interventions - Credit to farmers, Credit to Mission Shakti SHGs and Credit to MSMEs - where I need your unstinted support,” he stated. He said as doctors have a major role in saving lives, bankers also have a major role in saving livelihoods. “I am sure, all of you will rise to the occasion in helping the poor and needy, especially women, farmers and MSMEs,” he said.

Stating that the government is providing more than `600 crore for interest subvention to facilitate farmers get loan at zero percent up to `50,000 and at two percent interest up to `3 lakh loan, the Chief Minister said that the ‘Balaram’ scheme has been launched to help share croppers. The State government is also providing interest free loan up to `3 lakh to women SHGs of Mission Shakti. For the MSMEs, the State has designed some interest subvention to boost the sectors. He expressed appreciation for the bankers community for doing great service even during the lockdown period by risking lives. “My deep condolences to the families of bankers who lost their lives to Covid while serving the people,” he said.

