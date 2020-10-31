STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 vaccine store project hits land roadblock in Odisha

Though funds have been sanctioned for construction of a new building, the project is yet to take off in absence of a suitable land.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  As the State is getting ready with logistics arrangements to get going as soon as the Covid-19 vaccine is made available, lack of infrastructure could prove a dampener for western Odisha districts.

The upgraded regional vaccine store (RVS) at Sambalpur to store vaccines and distribute them among the western districts by maintaining proper cold chain is yet to see the light of of the day even after four years, thanks to non-availability of land.

Though funds have been sanctioned for construction of a new building, the project is yet to take off in absence of a suitable land.

The existing RVS,  located on the premises of Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH), is battling with acute space crunch. The existing store caters to the vaccine requirement of Sambalpur, Bargarh and Deogarh districts.

On an average, it receives 40,000 doses of vaccines for 10 diseases from the State Vaccine Store in Bhubaneswar. The stock of vaccine is supposed to be stored here and procured by the two other districts as per need. 

However, the other districts are being asked to procure the vaccines in advance and store them with their own resources due to shortage of space at Sambalpur RVS. The RVS is currently operating from an old DHH building in an area of only 1,200 sq ft which is not sufficient to store the increased requirement of vaccines. 

The new RVS building, to be built over at least 3,000 sq ft area, was proposed in 2015.

Subsequently in 2016, Rs 75 lakh was sanctioned by the Central Government for construction of a new building. But due to the land hurdle, the project has been stalled.

Additional district medical officer KC Mohanta said though land at multiple locations was selected for the project, none of these could be finalised due to various problems. 

“We have requested the district administration to allot a land within the city limits for the new RVS building so that it will be convenient to supply vaccines to other districts,” he said.

Official sources said two spots identified for the new RVS building at Kainsir and Sindurbahal were rejected as these were found to be agricultural land and locals objected to building construction.

Though there was a plan to develop the RVS at Ainthapali community health centre, the proposal was later dropped as it was found to be unfeasible. The district administration is now looking for another piece land in the same area for construction of the new building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine Odisha
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp