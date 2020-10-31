Unlock 6: Odisha to reopen schools for students of class IX to XII from Nov 16 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Classes for students of IX to XII standard will begin from November 16 as per guidelines/standard operating procedure to be issued by the School and Mass Education department.

The state government has also relaxed restrictions on the opening of temples and other places of worship. The Unlock 6 guidelines allow local authorities, the district magistrates and municipal commissioners, to permit public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to spread of Covid-19.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, auditoriums, assembly halls etc will continue to remain closed. The guidelines said that the government will take appropriate decision with regard to the opening of these establishments on November 16 after further assessments.

Open-air theatres and similar places will be permitted to open subject to compliance of safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing. Besides, swimming polls owned and controlled by the government or recognised by the department of sports and youth services for training purposes will also be allowed to open as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The government has also revised guidelines related to marriage and social functions. Marriage related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons. Similarly, gathering for funerals and last rites will have a maximum limit of 50 persons. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to these ceilings.

However, in open spaces, keeping the size in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed to ensure the maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norms. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning, use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory in these functions. Besides, big social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations will also remain prohibited till November 30. Lockdown will be enforced within the containment zones where only essential services will be allowed.