Unlock 6: Odisha govt revises guidelines, says Classes 9-12 to be reopened in graded manner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after allowing the reopening of classes for students from 9th to 12th standard in schools from November 16, the Odisha government revised its Unlock 6 guidelines and announced that a decision on this may be taken by the School and Mass Education department in a graded manner after November 15 in consultation with relevant stakeholders and issue of necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Earlier on Saturday, announcing the Unlock 6 guidelines to be in force from November 1 to 30, the Odisha government had allowed reopening of classes of 9th to 12th standard in schools under the control and supervision of the School and Mass Education department from November 16 as per the SOP issued by the department.

All other academic institutions will remain closed till November 30. However, notwithstanding closure of academic institutions, conduct of examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities will be permitted. Online and distance learning will be permitted and encouraged. The school and mass education department and higher education department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work outside the containment zones.

The state government has also relaxed restrictions on opening of temples and other places of worship. The guidelines allowed the local authorities, the district magistrates and municipal commissioners, to permit public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to the spread of COVID-19 and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed. The guidelines said that the government will take an appropriate decision with regard to opening of these establishments on November 16 on further assessment of the situation.

Open air theatres and similar places will be permitted to open subject to compliance of safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing. Besides, swimming polls owned and controlled by government or recognised by the department of sports and youth services for training purposes will also be allowed to open as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The government has also revised guidelines related to marriage and social functions. Marriage related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons. Similarly, gatherings for funerals and last rites will have a maximum limit of 50 persons. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to these ceilings.

However, in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, subject to the ceilings permitted, to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norms. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning, use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory in these functions.

International air travel of passengers except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to remain closed till November 30. Besides, large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations will also remain prohibited till November 30. The lockdown will be enforced within the containment zones where only essential services will be allowed.