STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government warns against overcharging for Covid-19 tests

Mohapatra said private hospitals have no business charging extra for testing and treatment of Covid-19 patients as price capping has been done after consultation with private players.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi.

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has warned private hospitals and testing laboratories of stringent action - including license suspension - for charging exorbitantly from people reporting for Covid-19 tests or treatment.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the hospitals must not take the advantage of a situation like Covid-19 pandemic and should cooperate with the people during the crisis.   

“We are very firm in our intent. We will take stern action if any specific complaint is received against any private lab or hospital. No one will be spared, if people face harassment while availing treatment at prescribed rate,” he warned.

Mohapatra said private hospitals have no business charging extra for testing and treatment of Covid-19 patients as price capping has been done after consultation with private players. There should not be any hesitation in testing as price of kits has drastically come down, he said.

While a Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kit is now priced at Rs  35, RNA extraction kit is available at Rs  99 and RT-PCR kit costs Rs  379. If one lab adds Rs  50 per test towards PPE (One PPE costs Rs  500 and one can do at least 10 tests wearing one PPE), the overall cost would be Rs  553.

However, the Government has fixed the price at Rs  1200 per RT-PCR test. Similarly, the bed charge has been capped at Rs  2,750 to Rs  18,000 for treatment in three different categories - general bed, ICU and with ventilator.

There are allegations that some private labs had stopped collecting swab from home and deliberately insisted people to travel to collection centres located far away, while some hospitals added straight Rs  2000 as doctor consultation fee for Covid tests after the Government capped the cost of RT-PCR test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 tests
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp