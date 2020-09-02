STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Despite water levels reducing, misery remains for flood-affected people in Odisha

According to an offical, because of the high tides in the sea which push the rivers back, it can be said that flood waters will be released after the full moon day from September 2 onwards.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

A woman carries a plastic bucket while crossing flood water of Daya river in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

A woman carries a plastic bucket while crossing flood water of Daya river in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the water level of major rivers in Odisha including Mahanadi has started receding, there has been no respite for flood-affected people due to the delay in release of flood water to the sea under the impact of the full moon.

Because of the high tides in the sea which push the rivers back, it can be said that flood waters will be released after the full moon day from September 2 onwards, engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources department Jyotirmay Rath told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

Though water level of Hirakud continued to fall for the second consecutive day, nearly four lakh people from around 350 villages in the coastal districts remained marooned while hundreds of roads were cut off because of the surging flood waters.

Mahanadi at Naraj in Cuttack district was still flowing at 26.68 feet, above the danger mark of 26.41 feet, though falling. The reservoir level at Hirakud stood at 625.65 feet as against the optimum level of 630 feet.

Official sources said due to the reduced flow of water into the Hirakud dam from the upper catchment areas during the last 48 hours, four more gates have been closed. While 3.66 lakh cusec water entered the dam, discharge was 4.04 cusec through 24 gates.

At the same time, the discharge of floodwaters at Khairmal, Barmul and Mundali has also reduced. While discharge at Khairmal was 6.06 lakh cusec, 7.03 lakh cusec water was flowing at Barmul. However, though decreasing, 9.25 lakh cusec water is being released at Mundali in Cuttack district.

Official sources said that except Mahanadi, Devi, Kushabhadra, Ib, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha, Vanshadhara, Rushikulya and Jalaka are flowing below the danger level. Over 14.5 lakh people in 3,256 villages of 20 districts of the State have been affected by the swelling waters which inundated a large area in the coastal districts.

The Government evacuated over 20,000 people to flood shelters from vulnerable areas. As per preliminary assessment, as many as 10,382 houses have been damaged and 1,68,904 hectare crop area affected due to the flood. The death toll in the floods has reached 17.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the district collectors to make house damage assessment within 15 days and disburse assistance within the next seven days.

FLOOD SCENE

  • 14.5 lakh people in 3,256 villages of 20 districts of the State have been affected

  • Government evacuated over 20,000 people to flood shelters from vulnerable areas

  • 10,382 houses have been damaged and 1,68,904 hectare crop area affected

  • Only 24 gates of Hirakud dam opened as on Tuesday, discharging 4.04 cusec water

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahanadi river Hirakud dam Odisha floods Odisha water levels
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp