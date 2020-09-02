STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drive against vehicles plying sans permit, tax

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Tuesday directed the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to conduct a six-day special enforcement drive against other states’ commercial vehicles plying through Odisha without permit and payment of tax.

In its order issued on Tuesday, the STA said the stage/contract and goods carriages are plying inside Odisha without valid permit and paying the tax. “Such clandestine operation of the vehicles needs to be curbed by resorting to stringent enforcement,”Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda said.

The drive would be conducted from September 2 to 7 across the State. The RTOs have been directed that if during enforcement it is found that a commercial vehicle is plying without valid permit or countersignature, then they should issue an e-vehicle check report against the owner of the offending vehicle under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act and submit a prosecution report before their jurisdictional Magistrate for adjudication.

If any stage/contract or goods carriage is found to be plying without paying the tax, the RTOs have been directed to seize the offending vehicle under Section 17(2) of Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act. RTOs have been asked not to release the seized vehicles until collecting the tax and penalty.

Panda has also instructed the RTOs to send the daily compliance report of the special drive and conduct such enforcement activities in regular interval.

Sources said mainly contract carriages coming to the State on a temporary basis are not applying for the permit and paying the tax. These vehicle owners can avail the services online through Parivahan Sewa portal.

