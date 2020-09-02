Odisha sees 3,205 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State saw 3,025 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,06,561 and toll to 556 on Tuesday. Khurda continued to top the State tally with 666 new infections followed by Cuttack (312) and Mayurbhanj (215). Ganjam, which reported the highest number of COVID infections till date, saw 207 new cases. Koraput, Puri, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara also detected more than 100 cases.

The new cases included 1,844 persons in quarantine and 1,181 patients who were infected locally. State tested 50,421 samples on the day. Health department officials informed that 3,484 patients recovered and 11 patients under treatment succumbed to the infection.

Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Puri reported two deaths each, while Rayagada, Kandhamal, Jagatsighpur, Ganjam and Cuttack reported one death each. On the other hand, the new cases reported in Khurda in last 24 hours include 307 cases from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction and its periphery.

As many as 172 persons in the city were found infected locally from unknown sources, while 135 were tested positive during quarantine. The quarantine cases include 20 persons from OUAT colony and nine from a Central Government hospital.

Likewise, local infections include seven persons from Baramunda, six from Kharavel Nagar slum, five each from Rasulgarh, Gandamunda Basti and Old Town and four cases each from Patrapada, Mancheswar, Kalinga Vihar, IRC Village and Niladri Vihar.

With the new cases, State Capital’s COVID-19 tally increased to 10,732 which include 4,043 active cases and 6,635 recoveries. The death toll due to to COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar remained at 42.Actor Ajit Das has tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent a test on Monday and his report came out positive. He has been admitted to SUM hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.