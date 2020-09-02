Prof AP Dash, new VC of AIPH University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent biomedical scientist Prof AP Dash has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH) University. Prof Dash, who completed his tenure as the VC of Central University of Tamil Nadu recently, has worked at the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the Regional Advisor for the south-east region.

He has also served as the director of the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) - New Delhi, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar and National Institute for Research on Tribal Health in Jabalpur. The timing couldn’t have been more apt as he assumes this leadership role at a time when entire country is confronting the century’s worst pandemic, said Dr Pinaki Panigrahi, President of the Board of Governors of AIPH University.