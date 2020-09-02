Villagers near Subarnarekha river in Odisha at high risk as health services take a hit due to floods

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The floods situation has hit healthcare delivery including COVID-19 screening in low lying areas of Bhograi and Baliapal blocks near Subarnarekha river triggering resentment among locals.

ASHA workers in many villages are unable to carry out door-to-door health surveillance amid the pandemic due to floods. Health screening of villagers in flooded panchayats like Bishnupur, Jamkunda and Baliapal has completely stopped.

Former sarpanch of Bishnupur Gunakar Sahoo said all the bore-wells in the panchayat have been submerged and villagers are forced to use contaminated water for drinking and purposes, thereby putting their health at high risk of infection.

Though ASHA and anganwadi workers are aware of the situation, they are yet to visit the villages. "Earlier, many positive cases were reported from Baliapal. Many children and elderly persons have developed cough and cold but it is difficult to avail any medical services due to the floods and even ASHA workers are unavailable," he said.

Muralidhar Sahoo of Rashalpur in Bishnupur panchayat alleged that the local ASHA worker had visited the village last month and since then, she is not to be seen. "Bishnupur, with a population of 10,000, has been completely submerged in floodwater. Villagers suffering from cold and fever are unable to get medicines. The health department is playing with the lives of people," he said.

Sahoo further said though people are suffering without food and drinking water, the administration is yet to provide any relief. The sarpanch has stocked relief materials at the panchayat office and is yet to distribute the same among flood-hit people, he claimed.

Sources said the situation is similar in four villages of Nachinda, Kusuda, Putina, Jarpimpal, Kalikapur, Barbatia, Chirkula, Gabgaon, Mohammedpur, Rashalpur-2, Udaypur and Kulha panchayats in Bhograi block.

Block Development Officer of Baliapal Chhabirani Sahu said three quintal of flattened and puffed rice as well as cooked food has been provided to affected people of Bishnupur. Halogen tablets have been given to the sarpanch for distribution among flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, Balasore district reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.