STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers near Subarnarekha river in Odisha at high risk as health services take a hit due to floods

ASHA workers in many villages are unable to carry out door-to-door health surveillance amid the pandemic due to floods.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A family takes shelter atop a makeshift platform in flooded Kusuda panchayat

A family takes shelter atop a makeshift platform in flooded Kusuda panchayat. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The floods situation has hit healthcare delivery including COVID-19 screening in low lying areas of Bhograi and Baliapal blocks near Subarnarekha river triggering resentment among locals.

ASHA workers in many villages are unable to carry out door-to-door health surveillance amid the pandemic due to floods. Health screening of villagers in flooded panchayats like Bishnupur, Jamkunda and Baliapal has completely stopped.

Former sarpanch of Bishnupur Gunakar Sahoo said all the bore-wells in the panchayat have been submerged and villagers are forced to use contaminated water for drinking and purposes, thereby putting their health at high risk of infection.

Though ASHA and anganwadi workers are aware of the situation, they are yet to visit the villages. "Earlier, many positive cases were reported from Baliapal. Many children and elderly persons have developed cough and cold but it is difficult to avail any medical services due to the floods and even ASHA workers are unavailable," he said.

Muralidhar Sahoo of Rashalpur in Bishnupur panchayat alleged that the local ASHA worker had visited the village last month and since then, she is not to be seen. "Bishnupur, with a population of 10,000, has been completely submerged in floodwater. Villagers suffering from cold and fever are unable to get medicines. The health department is playing with the lives of people," he said.

Sahoo further said though people are suffering without food and drinking water, the administration is yet to provide any relief. The sarpanch has stocked relief materials at the panchayat office and is yet to distribute the same among flood-hit people, he claimed.

Sources said the situation is similar in four villages of Nachinda, Kusuda, Putina, Jarpimpal, Kalikapur, Barbatia, Chirkula, Gabgaon, Mohammedpur, Rashalpur-2, Udaypur and Kulha panchayats in Bhograi block.

Block Development Officer of Baliapal Chhabirani Sahu said three quintal of flattened and puffed rice as well as cooked food has been provided to affected people of Bishnupur. Halogen tablets have been given to the sarpanch for distribution among flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, Balasore district reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha floods Odisha rains Odisha floods COVID COVID19 Odisha health services
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp