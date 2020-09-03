Seven proposals worth Rs 3,205 crore approved; likely employment of 2,494 people in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Wednesday approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 3,205.67 crore which are likely to generate employment for 2,494 people in the State.

The SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy approved the proposals of MGM Minerals Limited for expansion of its projects with an investment of Rs 801.89 crore. It has proposed to set up 0.125 MTPA sponge iron plant, 0.6 MTPA pellet plant, 0.25 MTPA MS billets, 0.25 MTPA TMT and wire rods and 40 MW captive power plant at Nimdha in Dhenkanal district. The proposals of GM Iron & Steel Company Limited for expansion of its projects got the nod of the State Government. It has proposed to set up 0.8 MTPA pellet plant, 0.2379 MTPA DRI plant, 0.195 MTPA billet, 0.24 MTPA wire rod mill, 0.416 MTPA slag cement and 46 MW captive power plant in Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 607.52 crore.Envirocare Infrasolution Private Ltd has proposed for setting up iron ore beneficiation plant of 3.6 MTPA capacity at Koira in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 60 crore, the official said.

The proposal of Hindalco Industries Limited for setting up Flue Gas Desulphurization Plant for its existing captive power plant (6×150 MW) at Lapanga in Sambalpur got the approval of the panel. The company proposed to invest Rs 696 crore. The SLSWCA gave its approval to a proposal by Lifeline Multi-ventures Pvt Ltd for setting up a five-star hotel in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 150.38 crore. The proposal of JSW Cement Ltd for expansion of cement grinding capacity from 1.2 to 2.4 MTPA at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 489.88 crore was also approved.

In addition, the proposal of Jajpur Cements Pvt Ltd for expansion of cement grinding capacity from 0.5 to 1.5 MTPA at Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 400 crore got the approval of theGovernment.