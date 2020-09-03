Two months on, tribal households in dark as power discom company WESCO looks the other way

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 14 transformers have gone defunct in the bordering Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district over the last two months forcing a sizable population of tribals to live in darkness.

During a video-conference meeting with district authorities on Wednesday, Kuanrmunda panchayat samiti chairman Maklu Ekka raised the issue demanding immediate restoration of electricity in the tribal areas. The authorities of power distribution company WESCO are showing no urgency to restore electricity in 14 tribal villages, he alleged.

“An electrical sub-station inaugurated by the Energy Minister at Lindra three months back is yet to be made operational. Had it been put to use, the low voltage woes of many villages in Khuntgaon, Bagdega, Barilepta and Teterkela gram panchayats would have vanished and supply quality improved,” he pointed out.

The 14 villages have a population of 1,500 of which hundreds have been affected due to delay in replacing the transformers. Sources said the WESCO wants to first recover pending energy bills from these villages before installing new transformers.

Junior engineer of WESCO for Hathibari section SR Jena said most of the defunct transformers were installed less than two years back under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). A couple of old transformers also stopped working while four were damaged due to lightning. Jena further said the new sub-station could not be charged for technical reason and the contract firm L&T has been asked to take immediate steps in this regard.

Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said he has asked WESCO authorities to take necessary steps for restoration of power supply in these villages and also fix accountability of the contract firm which executed DDUGJY, several times in the past but to no avail.