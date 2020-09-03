STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus hit, Odisha police struggles

Most of the impacted are those in the frontline, living out of barracks in the two cities, sharing the same dormitories, toilets and bathrooms as well as vehicles for duty.

A police man guards the containment zone in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rapid spread of coronavirus infection in the Twin City has overwhelmed the Commissionerate Police and impacted vital units of the State Police headquarters as well. No one is talking about the men in uniform but their critical functioning is hit. Badly.

With the transmission on the fast lane - Cuttack and Khurda now contributing the most caseload - the police personnel are impacted. The two DCP offices have been shut down; many police stations are grappling with new cases every day. Some of the battalions have also been hit.

With the personnel testing positive, contact tracing and isolation have forced police to work with a depleted number. Though the State Police and Commissionerate Police had put in place a stringent screening mechanism when the coronavirus outbreak happened, the spike in the two major cities has taken its toll on the workforce.

Plain numbers would say at least 460 personnel of the Twin City Police have tested positive. The State Police headquarters too is feeling the pinch for the same reason. Those on duty at offices as well as residences are now facing isolation too.

Some of the major establishments of the State Police are now impacted. Sources said, at least 31 personnel of Crime Branch have tested positive. Special Task Force too has felt the heat with its personnel testing positive. As the caseload is expected to rise in next few weeks, the State Police is watching it cautiously.

Most of the impacted are those in the frontline, living out of barracks in the two cities, sharing the same dormitories, toilets and bathrooms as well as vehicles for duty. A major challenge for the police has been non-availability of space for isolation for such a large number and medical attention.Going by the unofficial numbers, at least 18 police personnel have died due to Covid-19 so far.

