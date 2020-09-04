STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agriculture and MSMEs on path to recovery

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: As Unlock 4 has opened up the Odisha economy further, agriculture and MSME sectors seem to be on the path of recovery and all set to contribute immensely towards creation of livelihood opportunities in the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation as well as steps taken for revival of economy, asked officials to focus on creation of livelihood opportunities in all sectors. He said all impediments should be cleared immediately and asked the district observers to review all programmes on creation of livelihood opportunities during their visit. 

Official sources said the crop coverage until August during Kharif 2020 at 55.25 lakh hectare is higher compared to 52.78 lakh hectare during Kharif 2019 in all crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables. The offtake of seeds during Kharif 2020 has been 3.69 lakh quintal till August, 2020 compared to 3.16 lakh quintal till August, 2019 while lifting of all types of fertilisers till August 2020 has been 6.66 lakh tonne compared to 5.56 tonne till August, 2019. 

Similarly, the sale of urea till August has been 6.66 lakh tonne compared to 5.56 lakh tonne during the corresponding period in 2019. The total crop loan disbursed till August has been Rs  9,965 crore compared to Rs  7,950 crore during the same period in 2019. Taking all these parameters into consideration, official sources hoped that the total crop production during 2020 will be higher compared to 2019.

Similarly, Odisha’s industrial economy showed faster growth than other states even in Covid times. While the State received more than 200 project proposals during April-August, there will be proposed investment of Rs  17,514 crore from these projects. Implementation of these projects to create employment opportunities for 13,000 people will speed up after monsoon.

All large industries and about 85 per cent of the MSMEs were operational in the State with production level of about 80 per cent. While electricity consumption increased by 63 per cent between April and July as industries resumed operations, railway freight traffic is also returning to normalcy. Only two pc difference between the freight traffic in July, 2019 and July, 2020 has indicated that the situation is fast returning to normal. 

Official sources maintained that Rs  2,655 crore has been sanctioned for revival of 1,51,557 MSMEs in the State. Out of this, 4,349 MSMEs will be assisted through banks with margin money assistance of Rs  135 crore. While 1,000 micro-food processing units will be assisted this year with one district-one product approach on cluster, MSMEs of the State will get Rs  40 crore towards reimbursement of VAT after the Government changed rules to facilitate it.

Positive trend
State received more than 200 proposals worth Rs  17,514 crore during April-August
These projects will create employment opportunities for 13,000 people 
Crop coverage during Kharif 2020 stands at 55.25 lakh hectare
Rs  9,965 cr crop loan has been disbursed till August 
Rs  2,655 cr has been sanctioned for revival of 1,51,557 MSMEs in the State

