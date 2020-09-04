Receding floodwater leaves a messy trail

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With water receding in major rivers of the district, flood-hit people have started returning to their homes from relief camps only to be greeted with mud-covered houses and roads. The receding floodwater has left behind tonnes of mud, sludge and debris which have covered village roads and houses. The flood victims are finding it difficult to move into their houses which are filled with muck. The worst sufferers are residents of Kujang and Tirtol blocks.

In many villages, houses have collapsed. Bharat Sahoo of Anolipatana in Hansura panchayat said, “My thatched house has developed cracks and it is unsafe to move in. Neither any district official nor elected representatives have visited our village. In absence of polythene sheets and relief materials, villagers are fighting for their survival.”

Khirod Ojha, another villager, alleged that the price of essential commodities has shot up adding to the miseries of flood victims. Besides, milk is not available at many places.

Mahanadi and Devi rivers were flowing below the danger mark at many places as Hirakud Dam has reduced the release of floodwater. However, many villages continue to remain water-logged as Mahanadi is flowing above the danger mark at some places in Kujang, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks.

Official sources said the water level of Mahanadi stood 10.19 metre against the danger mark of 9.80 metre at Tarapur of Raghunathpur and 23.80 feet against 22.75 feet in Tirtol. Similarly, Devi river was flowing at 12 feet against the danger mark of 13 feet at Machhagaon.

As many as 20 villages in Tirtol and Kujang blocks continue to remain water-locked due to the overflowing Mahanadi. Water is yet to recede in nine villages of Kathakot, Hansura, Balikani and Zillanasi under Kujang. Besides, many areas in Jagatsinghpur and Raghunathpur blocks are still under knee-deep water.

On the day, BJP leader Ramakant Bhoi visited different flood-affected villages including Haripur and Mundashai of Tirtol and distributed relief materials to the affected families. He urged the district administration to provide relief materials and polythene sheets to people at the earliest.