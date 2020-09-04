STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Receding floodwater leaves a messy trail

Khirod Ojha, another villager, alleged that the price of essential commodities has shot up adding to the miseries of flood victims.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers stand in knee-deep water at a flooded village in Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday | Express

Villagers stand in knee-deep water at a flooded village in Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With water receding in major rivers of the district, flood-hit people have started returning to their homes from relief camps only to be greeted with mud-covered houses and roads. The receding floodwater has left behind tonnes of mud, sludge and debris which have covered village roads and houses. The flood victims are finding it difficult to move into their houses which are filled with muck. The worst sufferers are residents of Kujang and Tirtol blocks.

In many villages, houses have collapsed. Bharat Sahoo of Anolipatana in Hansura panchayat said, “My thatched house has developed cracks and it is unsafe to move in. Neither any district official nor elected representatives have visited our village. In absence of polythene sheets and relief materials, villagers are fighting for their survival.”

Khirod Ojha, another villager, alleged that the price of essential commodities has shot up adding to the miseries of flood victims. Besides, milk is not available at many places.

Mahanadi and Devi rivers were flowing below the danger mark at many places as Hirakud Dam has reduced the release of floodwater. However, many villages continue to remain water-logged as Mahanadi is flowing above the danger mark at some places in Kujang, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks.

Official sources said the water level of Mahanadi stood 10.19 metre against the danger mark of 9.80 metre at Tarapur of Raghunathpur and 23.80 feet against 22.75 feet in Tirtol. Similarly, Devi river was flowing at 12 feet against the danger mark of 13 feet at Machhagaon.  

As many as 20 villages in Tirtol and Kujang blocks continue to remain water-locked due to the overflowing Mahanadi. Water is yet to recede in nine villages of Kathakot, Hansura, Balikani and Zillanasi under Kujang. Besides, many areas in Jagatsinghpur and Raghunathpur blocks are still under knee-deep water.

On the day, BJP leader Ramakant Bhoi visited different flood-affected villages including Haripur and Mundashai of Tirtol and distributed relief materials to the affected families. He urged the district administration to provide relief materials and polythene sheets to people at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flood
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp