BJP, Congress target Odisha government over Universities Act amendment 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP and Congress on Friday targeted the State Government for promulgating an ordinance to amend the Odisha Universities Act, 1989. The manner in which the State Cabinet has hastily approved the promulgation of Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to amend the Odisha Universities Act and repeal the Ravenshaw University Act, 2005, is pointless and undemocratic, said State BJP general secretaries Prithviraj Harichandan, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, and spokesperson Pitambar Acharya.

“Abolition of the Senate in universities to make the Syndicate as the highest authority is a conspiracy of the State Government to bring activities like recruitment, selection of vice-chancellors and overall management under its control to make them bureaucratic institutions,” they said.

The BJP leaders asked when the universities will lose their independence, what will be the difference between a university and a college. They expressed doubt whether the Government had sought expert opinion prior to the amendment of the Act.

Alleging that the move of the Government goes against the New Education Policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leaders said the ordinance to amend the Universities Act is a conspiracy to take away the independence of the universities in the matters of recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Earlier in the day, Student Congress activists demonstrated in front of the Utkal University and staged a road blockade at Vani Vihar Square protesting the decision. Student Congress leader Manoj Biswal alleged that by dissolving the Senate and strengthening the Syndicate, the Government is trying to bring the entire management of the university under its control.

Responding to the charges, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the reforms initiated by the Government are aimed at bringing qualitative improvement in higher education in consultation with eminent academicians.

The pro-student and pro-academician decisions will lead to an improvement in education and make the administration of universities more effective and transparent. He urged the BJP and Congress to refrain from such anti-development politics.