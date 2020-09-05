STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine arrested with arms, venison, and deer hide in Odisha

Gun powder and 10 pieces of lead along with a sharp weapon were also seized from his house.

Published: 05th September 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AT LEAST nine persons including two poachers were arrested with arms, venison and deer hide from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday. While City police arrested the two poachers under the Arms Act, Forest department officials apprehended seven persons for receiving venison from them.

On a tip-off, Chandaka police raided the house of Ganda Hembram alias Gedu at Firikinali and seized a country-made gun from him. Gun powder and 10 pieces of lead along with a sharp weapon were also seized from his house.

Police informed that Hembram had procured the arms and ammunition from Nirmal Srichandan of Simulipatna and they were involved in hunting of wild animals. Srichandan, who was arrested along with Hembram, has criminal antecedents. A case has been registered against the two accused under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police said Hembram and Srichandan had hunted deer within Chandaka wildlife range. During investigation, Forest department officials and police and nabbed seven persons who received the venison from the two. Hide of spotted deer and 11 kg meat were seized from them. Two pellet wounds, including one near the head, were found in the deer hide. 

The seven have been identified as Kanhei Nayak and Anil Chemi of Simulipatna, Tarukanta Samantaray, Bikash Kumar Pradhan, Srikant Samantaray, Jagamohan Mangaraj and Pradyumna Sahoo of Chandaka village. A case has been registered against all the nine accused under the Wild Life (Protection) Act and probe is continuing.

The matter has raised concern as authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park had obtained permission from the State Government last year to release 200 spotted deer to Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary to enrich the habitat. Sources said at least 29 deer have been released so far.

Odisha Odisha wildlife poaching Odisha Wildlife smuggling
