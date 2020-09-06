STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Certificates first, safety last in Odisha

Accordingly, officials of different high schools had come to the BSE Central Zone office at Cuttack to avail the HSC pass certificates on Saturday.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:03 AM

Teachers flout social distancing norm to avail HSC pass certificates at the BSE counters on Saturday.

Teachers flout social distancing norm to avail HSC pass certificates at the BSE counters on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Throwing social distancing norm to the wind, headmasters, teachers and other school staff gathered at the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office at Bajrakabati road here on Saturday to collect HSC pass certificates.

Even as COVID-19 safety norms were violated at the two counters of the BSE office, neither the officials concerned nor police intervened to disperse the crowd.

As per reports, the BSE authorities who had made arrangements at all the six zones for district wise distribution of HSC pass certificates in view of the pandemic, had issued notices to headmasters of all high schools in Cuttack to visit personally or depute teachers or clerks to BSE office on September 5 and 6 to receive original HSC certificates, migration certificates and mark registers of students. 

However, due to gross mismanagement by the board authorities, teachers in large numbers gathered in front of the two counters instead of waiting in a queue, exposing themselves to the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Many among them were not wearing masks. “Had the authorities taken necessary steps for maintaining social distancing, there would have been no such huge rush. I am apprehending I may be infected as I was caught in the rush for some time,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity. 

A senior officer of BSE, however, clarified that despite instructions to come in line maintaining social distancing, the teachers rushed in front of the two counters. 

“We will take necessary precautionary measures to maintain social distancing during handing over HSC pass certificates at the counters on Sunday,” said the officer.

