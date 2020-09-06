STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two siblings drown in flood-hit Bari

Since the canal was brimming with water due to the recent floods, the siblings drowned due to the strong currents.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two youths drowned while crossing a canal on a banana tree raft in flood-hit Bari block on Saturday. They were identified as siblings Subhrajit Behera (25) and Mitul Behera (28) of Meduakul village under Mandari panchaat. Police said the duo was crossing the canal on the banana tree raft at around 11.00 am to collect grass for their cattle when it overturned. 

Since the canal was brimming with water due to the recent floods, the siblings drowned due to the strong currents. A local first spotted the youths fighting to stay afloat and informed villagers.

The fire brigade staff of Bari reached the spot and launched a search operation with the help of locals. The two were traced and rushed to the local hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.  

Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies for postmortem. Bari is one of the worst flood-hit blocks of the district.

Over 1.7 lakh in all 29 panchayats of the block have been severely affected due to the floods from Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers. The deluge has washed away many houses and damaged crops in over 10,000 hectare of farmland in Bari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bari Bari flood Odisha floods
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp