BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty breaks silence, says filed divorce in July

According to Anubhav, only after he realised that there was no scope for mutual separation, he moved court to opt for contested divorce.

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after actor Varsha Priyadarshini filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty in a Cuttack Court, the latter on Sunday claimed that he had already filed a divorce case in the Patiala House Court in New Delhi in July this year.

Issuing a press statement, Mohanty said, their marriage had been in bad shape since long. “I have tried my level best to reason, to explain, to understand, and to make amends; unfortunately things didn’t shape up as expected. Hence, it seemed the best way to part ways amicably. I and my entire family sincerely tried our best for a mutual separation just because we were concerned about each other’s social image and dignity,” he stated in the release.

According to the MP, only after he realised that there was no scope for mutual separation, he moved court to opt for contested divorce.

According to sources, he has levelled allegations of mental and physical harassment against wife Varsha in his 47-page petition before the family court. 

Meanwhile, a day before the hearing in the high-profile domestic violence case of Varsha is set to start in Cuttack Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate court, the actress penned an emotional Facebook post. 

“Truth can never remain hidden. One should fear God before blaming someone with fake and false allegations. I have complete faith in my almighty. Nothing above law. I need blessing of each and everyone in this toughest time which I am going through. Trying to break the silence,” the post read.

Congress demands Anubhav resignation

The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of the BJD leader and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty for allegedly torturing his wife Varsha Priyadarshini. Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati told mediapersons that while Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik talks about respect to the mothers, his party MP tortures his wife, which is unfortunate.

“Is this the team of Naveen Babu?” he asked. Bahinipati demanded that the Chief Minister should take immediate step and ask the Kendrapara MP to resign failing which the Congress will be forced to take to the streets. Reacting to the demand of the Congress, BJD leader Arabinda Dhali said no one should comment on this issue as it is a family matter of Anubhav and he will find a way to resolve it. 

