Covid-19: Odisha reports yet another highest single-day spike of 3861 cases

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,810 cases was recorded on Sunday.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:58 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday reported its biggest single-day spike of 3,861 Covid-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, a day after it took a place among the top-six states which have been fueling India's case tally in the recent days.

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,810 cases was recorded on Sunday. The new cases, in which 2,278 persons were in quarantine and 1,583 persons infected locally, have pushed the Covid-19 tally of the state to 1,27,892.

Khurda, the worst-hit district in the recent weeks, posted the highest 767 cases, while Cuttack reported 386 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Jajpur and Puri recorded 285 and 200 cases respectively. The daily cases also remained 199 in Jharduguda, 176 in Bargarh, 153 in Rayagada, 122 in Mayurbhanj, 120 in Angul, 117 in Sonepur and 105 in Balasore.

Meanwhile, 10 more persons succumbed to the virus infection. Health department officials said the three deaths were reported from Ganjam, while one death each was reported from Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nayagarh, and Rayagada.

A total of 609 Covid-19 infected persons have died in the state so far. The department officials, however, claim that of these deaths 556 are due to Covid-19 while the remaining 53 deaths are related to comorbidities among the infected persons.

The state has done more than 21.43 lakh tests so far of which 5.96% have tested positive.

The number of new confirmed cases in the State, however, had surpassed states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi on Sunday.
 

