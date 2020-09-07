Fear of disease spread after floods in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As floodwater recedes, the health authorities are faced with the challenge to thwart outbreak of water-borne diseases in the worst affected areas of the district.

Derabishi, Marsaghai, Mahakalapada, Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks, which bore the brunt of floods and remained underwater for eight days, now face the threat of outbreak of malaria, diarrhoea and other diseases.

Gastroenteritis has become a recurring problem in many villages affected by the floods. A large number of villagers are consuming water from polluted sources, alleged Amiya Rout of Dandisahi under Pattamundai block.

“The flood-hit villagers are suffering due to water shortage since the last week. As all the tube-wells are still submerged, we are forced to use contaminated water. At least 10 villagers including five children are now suffering from fever in our village. If the authorities do not take necessary steps, the situation will worsen in the coming days,” said Ashok Nayak of Patarapur village in Aul.

Many villagers criticised the administration for not supplying safe drinking water to people in flood-affected areas. Around 5.35 lakh people in the district have been affected by the floods.

Sources said many villagers are using water collected from ponds after boiling it. Some are travelling several kilometres for safe drinking water. Mahendra Rout of Manapur said since Friday, he has been going to nearby Narendrapur village to collect water from a tube-well which has been spared by the deluge.

“I need safe drinking water for my two children. Some people in our village are suffering from water-borne diseases,” he added.

Water supply centres and treatment plants at Pattamundai, Rajkanika, Aul and other areas have also been submerged in the floods.

An official of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department said efforts are on clear the floodwater and repair the water supply centres at the earliest.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said the health department has urged villagers to take precautionary measures to prevent outbreak of diseases.

“We have opened health centres in flood-hit areas. Doctors and health workers have already visited the affected areas and distributed ORS and anti-diarrhoea medicines to the people,” he added.