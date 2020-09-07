National Human Rights Commission orders Balasore SP to pay Rs 2 lakh to boy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Balasore SP to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a minor boy belonging to Scheduled Caste community who sustained injuries in an attack in 2017 and submit the proof of payment.

Acting on a petition filed by civil liberties lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel sought a report from the SP along with the proof of the payment in next six weeks.

Ranjan Sethi, a minor boy of Ratina village under Khaira police limits was attacked by a group of villagers on November 30, 2017. Although the victim had lodged a written complaint with the police in Balasore district, no action was taken.

Citing that no FIR was registered even months after the incident, Tripathy had requested the Commission to investigate the case and pay compensation under SC/ST Act.

Pursuant to the notice of the NHRC, the Balasore SP had attributed the delay in registration of the case to the initiation taken by local gentries to compromise the dispute.

In his rejoinder in 2018, Tripathy alleged neither the accused had been arrested, nor any compensation paid to the victim under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act even as the FIR was registered after the Commission’s notice.

The NHRC took serious note of it and issued a reminder to Balasore SP to complete the investigation on urgent basis and inform the Commission about the action taken. The Commission also sought to know whether any interim compensation has been paid to the victim.