Airtel connects Swabhiman Anchal with mobile service

Collector Manish Agarwal said the trial run of the mobile network was completed in Pipalpadar, Hantalguda and Jantapai villages on Monday. 

MALKANGIRI: In a major development, mobile services were initiated in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri on Monday. Joy knew no bounds for villagers of the erstwhile cut-off region and a hotbed of Maoist extremism, after the trial run for 4G mobile connectivity was completed.

Collector Manish Agarwal said the trial run of the mobile network was completed in Pipalpadar, Hantalguda and Jantapai villages on Monday. Airtel is the first mobile operator which has planned to set up total seven towers at Piapalpadar, Hantalguda, Jantapai, Darlabeda, Tunnel Camp, Dyke-III and Chitrakonda. 

"A long-standing demand of residents of Swabhiman Anchal has been fulfilled. They can now connect with rest of the world. Besides, telecom connectivity will also speed up development works," the Collector said.

