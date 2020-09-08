More focus on patients in home isolation  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has intensified measures to monitor Covid-19 patients under home isolation. Deputy Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Anjalina Pradhan said till Monday, 340 Covid patients were in home isolation in the city. “We have already set up a dedicated call centre to communicate with these patients. At least six staff have been engaged to make regular calls to them,” she said.

On an average, around 250 calls are being made from the call centre. We have instructed the staff to enquire about the health condition of patients, availability of medicines and other health-related issues. In case of any emergency, a Covid Sachetak will be sent to the patient’s house to assist him/her and if required, contact the rapid response team of the Health department, she said.

This apart, the Health department has also prepared a list of people having comorbid conditions. On the basis of the list, SMC will engage Covid Sachetaks to visit the houses of these people and regularly check their health parameters. The workers will also deliver medicine and immunity booster kits to patients and people with comorbidities.

As many as 171 Covid Sachetaks are currently engaged in 41 Wards. During his visit to Sambalpur on September 5, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy had asked the district administration to conduct mental counselling of patients in home isolation over phone.

