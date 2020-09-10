STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha migrant workers stage stir over lack of government benefits

Deprived of entitlements under various Government welfare schemes during the pandemic, aggrieved migrant workers in Jagatsinghpur have resorted to agitation. 

Published: 10th September 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Workers

Migrant workers (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Deprived of entitlements under various Government welfare schemes during the pandemic, aggrieved migrant workers in Jagatsinghpur have resorted to agitation. 

On Wednesday, around  60 of them sat on dharna in front of the panchayat office at Kostimallikapur under Tirtol block. They alleged that ration card-holders have not been supplied  free food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for three months and under Atma Nirbhar Bharat (ANB) package for two months. 

They have also not received the  incentive of Rs 2,000 promised by the Government to each migrant worker on completion of the 14-day quarantine period after their return. As per reports, out of 17,000 returnees in the district, only 6,680 have received the cash benefit till date reason being non-release of funds and negligence of officials concerned. 

In Balikuda block, nearly 12,600 card holders under National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been unable to avail the benefit. Sarpanch of Borikina under the block Sadhu Charan Sahu said, “Over 486 ration card holders in the panchayat have not received PMGKAY aid in these difficult times. Administrative apathy has made the situation all the more difficult.”

So is the case with the ANB package where the Central Government decided to provide two months of food grains at the rate of Rs 5 per kg per month for two months (May and June) to migrant labourers who are not covered under NFSA or SFSA cards. The district had identified 2,533 migrant labourer families who are eligible for the scheme. But most of them have been left out. In Tirtol block, atleast 496 migrant workers have not received rice under ANB.

Sarapanch of Kostimallikapur Lilima Patra said, “Out of 112 migration workers, 10 kg rice for two months has been supplied only for 32 migrants. Due to delay in processing of documents including Aadhaar card, bank pass book and other documents, not a single worker has yet received the cash incentive in this panchayat.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant workers welfare schemes lockdown coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp