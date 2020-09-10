Sambalpur University teachers oppose changes in Odisha Universities Act

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University Teachers’ Association (SUTA) has expressed discontentment over the State Government’s move to amend the Odisha Universities Act. The teachers are apprehensive that the Odisha Universities (Amendments) Ordinance will hamper the autonomy of university.The Ordinance was passed amid the pandemic and the changes were made without any discussion, debate or feedback from stakeholders of higher education in Odisha, the SUTA members said.

In a general body meeting held on Tuesday, the SUTA discussed the shortcomings of the Ordinance and resolved to oppose the amendments. The association also decided to extend support to any combined efforts of teachers of other universities in the State to oppose the move.

As per the recent amendments, selection of faculties will be done through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The university authorities said earlier, recruitment of teaching staff was carried out through a duly constituted committee of the varsity. The Ordinance now curtails the power of the vice-chancellor in matters of selection of teachers which might affect the interests of a university.

Similarly, the amendment has also abolished the senate, the apex policy making body involving different stakeholders of a university including students, teachers, academicians and representatives from different walks of life. SUTA members said in absence of a senate, the freedom of a university to take decisions in important matters will be sabotaged.

The three-member search committee constituted by the Governor for selection of vice-chancellor comprises a nominee of the syndicate of the university. After the amendment, the nominee of the syndicate will be replaced with a member appointed by the State Government.

A SUTA member said the amendments in Odisha Universities Act will jeopardise the institutional and academic autonomy of the university. “Apart from Sambalpur, other universities including Utkal, Ravenshaw and Berhampur are also opposing the decision of the State Government. We hope the Government would reconsider its decision failing which the universities will collectively oppose this undemocratic act,” he added.

President of SUTA SR Mohapatra said, “We are planning to intimate our concerns to the State Government through a memorandum and request the authorities to review their decision. The future course of our action will be decided after we discuss the matter with members of other associations.”