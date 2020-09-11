Bus carrying migrants turns turtle in Odisha, eight injured in critical condition

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several migrant workers sustained injuries, eight of them critically, after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Gumma Ghat within Rayagada police limits on Thursday.

The workers were enroute to Tamil Nadu when the accident took place. The passengers of the ill-fated bus were rescued by Rayagada Town police. The injured have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The bus, which left Bihar on Wednesday via several districts of Odisha, was overloaded with 68 migrant workers - 22 from Aliganj in Bihar and 46 from Sundargarh and Boudh districts. The mishap happened after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle.

Sources said the migrants were on way to Tamil Nadu to rejoin work in a spinning mill. The bus was sent by the mill owner to take back the workers.

Last week, as many as eight migrant workers of Ganjam died and five sustained grievous injuries after their bus met with an accident at Raipur in Chhattisgrah. The bus, which was enroute to Surat in Gujarat, had no valid documents.