STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bus carrying migrants turns turtle in Odisha, eight injured in critical condition

Sources said the migrants were on way to Tamil Nadu to rejoin work in a spinning mill. The bus was sent by the mill owner to take back the workers. 

Published: 11th September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

​​Injured migrant workers take rest near the ill-fated bus on Thursday

​​Injured migrant workers take rest near the ill-fated bus on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several migrant workers sustained injuries, eight of them critically, after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at Gumma Ghat within Rayagada police limits on Thursday.

The workers were enroute to Tamil Nadu when the accident took place. The passengers of the ill-fated bus were rescued by Rayagada Town police. The injured have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital. 

The bus, which left Bihar on Wednesday via several districts of Odisha, was overloaded with 68 migrant workers - 22 from Aliganj in Bihar and 46 from Sundargarh and Boudh districts. The mishap happened after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle.

Sources said the migrants were on way to Tamil Nadu to rejoin work in a spinning mill. The bus was sent by the mill owner to take back the workers. 

Last week, as many as eight migrant workers of Ganjam died and five sustained grievous injuries after their bus met with an accident at Raipur in Chhattisgrah. The bus, which was enroute to Surat in Gujarat, had no valid documents.

TAGS
Odisha bus accident Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp