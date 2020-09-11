STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Economic Corridor gets Central nod  

OEC will be a part of the northernmost stretch of the East Coast Economic Corridor, the first coastal economic corridor, planned in the country.

Published: 11th September 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the State Government’s proposal for inclusion of Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC) in the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme has been approved by the Centre.

The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) has agreed for initiation of the project development activities for the priority clusters identified for implementation under Phase-1 in the two nodes based on focused sectors.

OEC will be a part of the northernmost stretch of the East Coast Economic Corridor, the first coastal economic corridor, planned in the country.

The corridor has the potential to generate over Rs  4 lakh crore of manufacturing output, Rs  81,000 crore of investment and an additional eight lakh direct jobs by 2025.

Two nodes have been prioritised in the influence region of the transport network (NH-16) through assessment of factors, including land availability, highways, large cities, existing industrial infrastructure and port. 

Around 100 km on each side of NH-16 has been taken as the corridor influence area. 

TAGS
Odisha Economic Corridor Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp