Odisha Economic Corridor gets Central nod  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the State Government’s proposal for inclusion of Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC) in the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme has been approved by the Centre.

The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) has agreed for initiation of the project development activities for the priority clusters identified for implementation under Phase-1 in the two nodes based on focused sectors.

OEC will be a part of the northernmost stretch of the East Coast Economic Corridor, the first coastal economic corridor, planned in the country.

The corridor has the potential to generate over Rs 4 lakh crore of manufacturing output, Rs 81,000 crore of investment and an additional eight lakh direct jobs by 2025.

Two nodes have been prioritised in the influence region of the transport network (NH-16) through assessment of factors, including land availability, highways, large cities, existing industrial infrastructure and port.

Around 100 km on each side of NH-16 has been taken as the corridor influence area.