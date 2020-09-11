STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seaside villagers in Odisha up in arms against illegal prawn farms  

Besides, the illegal prawn farms also pose a direct threat to the nearby rich mangrove forests.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Women opposing illegal prawn farms in Hariabanka village on Thursday

Women opposing illegal prawn farms in Hariabanka village on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Resentment is brewing among seaside villagers of Hariabanka under Mahakalapada block over the mushrooming of illegal prawn farms in the area. On Thursday, many villagers including women gathered near prawn gheris in protest. They alleged that the unchecked growth of prawn farms has rendered fertile agriculture land useless in Hariabanka, Batighar, Baulakani, Badatubi, Sanatubi, Kharinashi and several other villages due to release of untreated effluent.

Prawn farm owners dump the effluent from the gheris in nearby rivers and ponds. They also pollute the groundwater in the villages.

“We have urged the district administration to dismantle the illegal farms several times in the past but to no avail. Many influential persons have managed to illegally convert vast tracts of Government and forest land into prawn farms,” alleged Sabita Mandal of Hariabanka.  

Sagar Das, another villager, said the seaside villages used to be popular as the rice bowl of the district a few years back. But now, the entire area looks like a small island in the middle of vast prawn farms covering an area of around 400 acre.

“We are now fighting against prawn farm owners to save our agriculture lands and water bodies,” he said.

Besides, the illegal prawn farms also pose a direct threat to the nearby rich mangrove forests.Contacted, district fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra said farmers cultivating shrimp without registering with the Coastal Aquaculture Authority are liable to be imprisoned for three years and levied a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

It is mandatory for all shrimp farms situated on either side of rivers, creeks and canals up to a distance of five km from high tide level to be registered under the provisions of the CAA Act and Rules, 2005.

Prawn farms not registered are liable for demolition, Mohapatra added.
 

TAGS
Hariabanka Odisha prawn farms
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp