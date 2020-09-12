STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Doctors suggest continuance of rape victim’s pregnancy

The Court was hearing through video conferencing a petition filed by the 22-year-old rape victim’s mother seeking permission to terminate her daughter’s pregnancy.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A committee headed by the chief district medical officer (CDMO), Jagatsinghpur on Friday informed the Orissa High Court that the doctors, who medically examined the physically and mentally challenged rape victim, have opined that her 24-week pregnancy has to be allowed to continue.

The Court was hearing through video conferencing a petition filed by the 22-year-old rape victim’s mother seeking permission to terminate her daughter’s pregnancy. Provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act do not permit a woman to terminate pregnancy, if it has crossed 20 weeks and she will have to seek the High Court’s permission to do so. 

In his affidavit, CDMO Bijaya Panda said two gynaecologists, one Associate Professor and another Assistant Professor from SCB Medical College Hospital, after examining the victim have opined that she is “having pregnancy of 24 weeks with neurological psychiatric comorbidities and termination of pregnancy at this stage may result in life threatening complications even with best available treatment”.

“Further, they have also opined that pregnancy may be allowed to continue with antenatal care and confinement to be planned at a tertiary care centre,” Panda said in his affidavit. “On psychiatric examination, the patient was found to have profound mental retardation. Her condition is of such nature that she cannot take care of herself and is totally dependent. Further, the patient was already diagnosed as a case of severe mental retardation as per the disability certificate issued in 2010,” the CDMO said. 

Taking note of the affidavit, Justice Biswanath Rath observed that the report was silent on the condition of the foetus and directed for submission of report when he takes up the matter for final hearing in his next sitting.
 

TAGS
Orissa High Court doctors
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp