New building to solve Gangadhar Meher University classroom crunch

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The new academic annex building of Gangadhar Meher University is set to be handed over to the university before the upcoming academic session. The building, built at a cost of around Rs 2.64 crore, is spread over an area of 756 sq metre and has 15 new classrooms. It has been constructed as an extension of the existing academic building having Odia and Sanskrit departments. The building also has lift facility.

Currently, there are only 40 classrooms for nearly 5,500 students enrolled in 23 departments of the university which requires at least 30 more rooms. Once functional, the new academic building will solve the crisis to a large extent.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said, “We are planning to shift a few departments to the annex building. The final decision in this regard will be taken after the building is handed over to us. Work on the building is almost over in last phase. It is likely to be handed over to us by September 15.”

Besides, the university has also started work on an administrative block. The offices of vice-chancellor, registrar, deputy registrar and other administrative sections will be shifted there. This will help in utilisation of the existing office rooms as classrooms. The university is expecting to create space for at least 15 more classrooms after the offices are shifted to the new administrative block, Pati added.